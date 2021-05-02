Brad Stevens Hopeful Kemba Walker Will Return For Wednesday’s Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Kemba Walker on Sunday will miss his fourth straight game due to a left oblique strain.

But the Boston Celtics star could return to action soon.

Prior to Sunday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers at TD Garden, head coach Brad Stevens said he hopes Walker will practice with the Celtics on Tuesday, per the team. If so, Stevens said Walker potentially could return to game action Wednesday against the Orlando Magic.

For now, though, Stevens noted nothing is set in stone.

“He’s done more each day. He’s felt better each day,” Stevens said Sunday during his pregame media availability, via NBC Sports Boston. “Our hope is that he’s going to do some more on our off day tomorrow and then practice with us on Tuesday, which would give him a chance of playing Wednesday. But that’s our hope. That’s the progression we’re hopeful for but we don’t know how he’ll turn out tomorrow after doing a little bit more today.”

Injuries have not been kind to Walker since he joined the Celtics in 2019. The veteran point guard has been working through a knee injury for months and still was managing the injury when the oblique strain popped up.

The Celtics have gone 2-1 during Walker’s absence. They have a chance to better that record Sunday night versus the Blazers, with tip-off from TD Garden slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.