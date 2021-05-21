NESN Logo Sign In

The Washington Capitals are going to feel really high or really low come night’s end Friday.

Down 2-1 in their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Boston Bruins, the Caps are set to meet Boston again Friday night at TD Garden for Game 4. The series has been a grinder, with all three games thus far needing at least one overtime.

But a Game 4 for the Capitals would push them to the brink of elimination and certainly put a damper on even the best of spirits. A win, on the other hand, would give both sides a whole new outlook on the series.

As Washington defenseman Brenden Dillon articulated, that’s just the nature of the playoffs.

“It’s emotional. It’s the highs and lows,” Dillon said after Friday’s morning skate, via team-provided audio. “You win one game and you are looking forward to a Stanley Cup parade and you lose one game and you feel like life’s over. I think that the day in between games is so crucial, and we’ve got more than enough leadership guys on this team to understand that we all want to win, we all want to win badly. …

“There’s going to be little things that happen throughout the game we all know we got our hearts and our minds in the right place. We’re all playing the same rope here.”

Puck drop for Capitals-Bruins Game 4 is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on NESN, with pregame coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m.