The Boston Bruins have had at least one defenseman injured pretty much every game this season.

And if you take John Moore out of the equation, the B’s are shaping up to be totally healthy at the blue line in time for the postseason — barring something happening the last week of the season.

So, after literal weeks and months of piecing things together on a semi-nightly basis, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy will have the luxury of healthy scratching players who are making strong cases to be in the lineup.

With that in mind, though, there are six guys Cassidy is likely to use in the playoffs: Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo, Matt Grzelcyk, Mike Reilly, Jeremy Lauzon and Kevan Miller.

“Who’s the best D-partner for Reilly?” Cassidy responded when asked Tuesday how he might experiment with the lineup in the coming days. “Brandon Carlo is coming into the game late and (Reilly) hasn’t really played with McAvoy, so it might be Miller by default. (It could) be Brandon Carlo, which allows for the McAvoy-Lauzon if we want to keep it that way and Grzelcyk with Miller/Carlo.

“That’s the experimenting back there, so I don’t think it’s messing around too much by any means, those are probably going to be our six if everyone healthy, it’s just who goes with who. It depends on the matchup.”

In such an instance, the Bruins would be healthy scratching Jakub Zboril, Connor Clifton, Jarred Tinordi and Steven Kampfer. The super depth options would be Urho Vaakanainen and Jack Ahcan, who all but certainly will be locked in as Black Aces.