Bruce Cassidy Offers Encouraging Update On Bruins D-Man Kevan Miller

You no longer need to worry about Kevan Miller, Bruins fans.

The physical defenseman exited in the first period of Boston’s Monday night Game 2 victory against the Washington Capitals. Miller, whose knee issues are well-documented, returned to start the second stanza and played the rest of the game. Still, many wondered whether the mysterious ailment would force Miller from the lineup in Wednesday night’s Game 3.

Kevan Miller back on the ice.



He only logged one shift in the first period after delivering this big hit on Daniel Sprong. pic.twitter.com/rinvKpKeBx — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 18, 2021

But that apparently won’t be the case. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy on Tuesday said Miller should be “good to go” for Game 3 and that the blueliner only suffered a “nasty cut.”

Additionally, Cassidy said Miller did not aggravate the knee injury that hampered him for much of the last year. Obviously, that’s good news for Boston.

The Bruins and Capitals now are tied at a game apiece in their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series. Game 3 is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at TD Garden.

