Bruce Cassidy’s Game 2 To-Do List For Bruins No Secret As Boston Seeks D.C. Split

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy certainly bucks the trends when it comes to NHL coaches in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Bench bosses are notoriously tight-lipped when the tournament begins, but the chatty Cassidy apparently doesn’t buy into that old-school way of thinking. Cassidy is refreshingly open about his lineups and his team’s strategy any time of the year, even in the postseason.

His team will try to even its first-round series with the Washington Capitals on Monday night in D.C. Boston played a solid Game 1 but couldn’t get the bounces and lost in overtime. The defeat, however, wasn’t simply a result of bad luck. Despite executing the game plan in “pockets,” Cassidy has been forthright about where his team must improve Monday night.

MORE SPEED

Cassidy has stressed the Bruins’ edge in foot speed should be an advantage in this series. They weren’t able to fully utilize it in Game 1.

“Some of it is just your spacing in the offensive zone,” Cassidy said Sunday. “If you can pull them away from their net, they play a little man-to-man, that can work, as well, if the D get moving and you’re active and making good decisions with the puck.”

He added: “It’s not all about bull-rushing toward the net. There’s a time and a place. You’ve gotta get there, but if you can also use your skill and speed and move pucks around, find the pockets of open space, you’re going to get looks that way, as well.”

Case in point, was this goal Brad Marchand scored in late January.