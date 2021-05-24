Bruins Advance Past Capitals With Four Straight Wins After Game 1 Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are one step closer to the Stanley Cup.

After dropping Game 1 of their first-round series with the Washington Capitals, Boston rattled off four straight wins to punch their ticket to the second round, where they’ll take on the New York Islanders or Pittsburgh Penguins.

Patrice Bergeron netted two goals for the B’s on Sunday night, while David Pastrnak chipped in one of his own as Boston downed the Capitals 3-1 at Capital One Arena.

Prior to the game Taylor Hall was highlighted as a player to look out for in Game 5 after an impressive offensive start to the postseason. Hall wasn’t able to record a point Sunday, but did finish the game with a plus-one rating.

