Bruins Announce Winners Of 2020-21 Season Awards

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2020-21 NHL season isn’t over yet and some members of the Boston Bruins already is collecting some hardware.

Brad Marchand was named the winner of the Elizabeth Dufresne Trophy during the first intermission of their game against the New York Rangers at TD Garden on Thursday night.

The award, voted by the Boston chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association, is given to the Bruins player with the “most outstanding performance” during home games. Marchand leads the Bruins in goals, points and assists this season.

Marchand also picked up the Eddie Shore Award for “for demonstrating exceptional hustle and determination throughout the season.”

Charlie Coyle also was a bit richer in the hardware department after being named the winner of the John P. Bucyk Award, given to the player who best exemplifies great off-ice “charitable contributions.” Coyle has done a lot for fellow Weymouth, Mass. “The Mighty Quinn.”

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images