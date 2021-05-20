Bruins, Capitals Keep Making Playoff History With Close, Overtime Games

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins and the Washington Capitals are re-writing Stanley Cup Playoffs history with each passing game.

Not only did the Bruins’ 3-2 double-overtime win over the Capitals on Wednesday night give Boston a 2-1 lead in their first-round series, it also extended the teams’ playoff record streak of one-goal games against each other to 12, according to NHL Public Relations. The streak dates back to May 3, 1998 when Washington ousted Boston from the postseason with a 3-2 win in Game 6 of their first-round series.

The NHL Network provided some additional statistical insight into just how close the Bruins and Capitals have played each other in these playoffs.

The definition of CLOSE. pic.twitter.com/DiuCyGJlki — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) May 20, 2021

Having faced off eight times during the regular season, it’s not a big surprise Boston and Washington are keeping things so close. After all, there are no secrets between these rivals.

The Bruins and Capitals needed overtime to decide each of the first three games in their 2021 series. It’s the first time a playoff series opened with consecutive three overtime games since the Columbus Blue Jackets and Capitals met in the first round in 2018, per NHL PR.

If the Bruins and Capitals go to OT in Game 4, it will be the first time a series opened with four consecutive overtime games since the 2012 first-round series between the then-Phoenix Coyotes and the Chicago Blackhawks. The 1951 Stanley Cup Final between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens is the only other playoff series to go past regulation in its first four or more games.