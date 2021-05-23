Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Capitals Game 5 Lineups

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins on Sunday will look to finish off the Capitals in Game 5 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series.

Boston dominated Washington on Friday at TD Garden in a convincing Game 4 victory to take a 3-1 series edge. Game 5 will take place in Washington at Capitol One Arena.

Jarred Tinordi will step in for the injured Kevan Miller on the third defensive pairing. The rest of the Bruins’ lineup for Game 5 is the same as it was for Friday’s game, including Tuukka Rask in net.

As for the Capitals, their lineup features multiple changes, including T.J. Oshie sliding down to the third line and Anthony Mantha moving up to the top unit. Ilya Samsonov once again will be in net for the Capitals.

Here are the projected lineups for Game 5:

BOSTON BRUINS (3-1)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall — David Krejci — Craig Smith

Nick Ritchie — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk

Sean Kuraly — Curtis Lazar — Chris Wagner

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy

Mike Reilly — Brandon Carlo

Connor Clifton — Jarred Tinordi