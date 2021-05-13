Bruins-Capitals Schedule: NHL Releases Dates For First-Round Series

NESN Logo Sign In

We have known when the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals would play the first game of their playoff schedule.

We now know the dates of the remaining games.

The NHL on Wednesday unveiled the schedule for the upcoming first-round series. Dates and times are set for Games 1-4, while only dates are set for the if-necessary fifth, sixth and seventh games.

Game 1 — Saturday, May 15 at 7:15 p.m. ET

Game 2 — Monday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Game 3 — Wednesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Game 4 — Friday, May 31 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Game 5 — Sunday, May 23, time TBD

Game 6 — Tuesday, May 25, time TBD

Game 7 — Thursday, May 27, time TBD

The Capitals have home ice advantage, so Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 will be played at Capital One Arena. Games 3, 4 and 6 would be played at TD Garden.

