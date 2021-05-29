NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are back, and so too are a lot more fans.

After six days off, the Bruins will begin their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the New York Islanders on Saturday. And with nearly all COVID-19 restrictions in Massachusetts getting lifted Saturday, TD Garden will be at near full capacity.

So, in anticipation of one of the biggest nights in a long time for the Bruins, the team released a hype video that marks the occasion accordingly.

Great foresight by Jack Edwards, by the way.

Puck drop for Bruins-Islanders is set for 8 p.m. ET on NBC, but NESN+ will have full pregame and postgame coverage of Game 1.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images