Bruins Drop Pair Of Hype Videos Ahead Of Game 1 Vs. Capitals

It’s not typical for the first Boston Bruins playoff game of the year to be in May, but nothing about this season has been typical.

The Stanley Cup playoffs have arrived, and the Bruins will begin their title pursuit Saturday night with Game 1 against the Washington Capitals.

It was 10 years ago the Bruins won their last Stanley Cup, and in a hype video shared Saturday morning, Boston indicated its desire to write “the next great story.”

The goal.

The jacket.

The shift.



It?s time to write the next great story. pic.twitter.com/qA8Mw439HJ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 15, 2021

Later in the afternoon, the Bruins shared some footage from the journey to DC in another video.

Round 1.



Game 1.



Go time. pic.twitter.com/TUnNAJ1GIj — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 15, 2021

Puck drop for Bruins-Capitals is set for 7:15 p.m. ET.