Bruins Fans All Had Same Reaction To David Pastrnak’s Pre-Game 1 Getup

What a look from the B's star

by

David Pastrnak has outstanding fashion sense, and there have been plenty of times he’s sported a sharp look then had a stellar game.

For that reason, Boston Bruins fans are keeping the New York Islanders in their thoughts.

The Bruins are set to begin their second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the Isles on Saturday night. The team shared a photo of Pastrnak walking in, and a lot of fans had the same reaction.

We’ll see if they’re right.

Game 1 is set for 8 p.m. ET, with pregame and postgame coverage on NESN+.

More Bruins:

Russell Westbrook Shows Up To Wizards Playoff Game Sporting Bruins Jersey

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related