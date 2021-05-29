Bruins Fans All Had Same Reaction To David Pastrnak’s Pre-Game 1 Getup

David Pastrnak has outstanding fashion sense, and there have been plenty of times he’s sported a sharp look then had a stellar game.
For that reason, Boston Bruins fans are keeping the New York Islanders in their thoughts.
The Bruins are set to begin their second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the Isles on Saturday night. The team shared a photo of Pastrnak walking in, and a lot of fans had the same reaction.
We’ll see if they’re right.
Game 1 is set for 8 p.m. ET, with pregame and postgame coverage on NESN+.