Bruins Fans All Had Same Reaction To David Pastrnak’s Pre-Game 1 Getup

NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak has outstanding fashion sense, and there have been plenty of times he’s sported a sharp look then had a stellar game.

For that reason, Boston Bruins fans are keeping the New York Islanders in their thoughts.

The Bruins are set to begin their second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the Isles on Saturday night. The team shared a photo of Pastrnak walking in, and a lot of fans had the same reaction.

Islanders have forfeited Game 1. https://t.co/LrrAWswSwO — Ian McLaren (@iancmclaren) May 29, 2021

RIP Isles bc the drip god has arrived! ? https://t.co/An8Bng6TM8 — KimL (@KimL8) May 29, 2021

RIP New York Islanders https://t.co/dx5mT6XtPT — JEFF (@jeffisrael25) May 29, 2021

Bruins by a trillion. https://t.co/ikMMnehPqC — Cam Hasbrouck (@CamHasbrouck) May 29, 2021

We’ll see if they’re right.

Game 1 is set for 8 p.m. ET, with pregame and postgame coverage on NESN+.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images