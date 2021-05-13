Bruins’ Game 1 Lineup Coming Into Focus With Thursday’s Practice Combos

The Boston Bruins’ lineup Thursday in practice was as telling as one would imagine.
After getting Wednesday off, the Bruins returned to the ice in Brighton on Thursday, leaving them two practices and a morning skate to get tuned up for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Washington Capitals.
With Ondrej Kase already ruled out for Game 1, the Bruins know the personnel they’ll have available Saturday. And, judging by the line and defensive combinations they used, they know where all the pieces will fall.
Here’s how the Bruins skated in practice.
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall–David Krejci–Craig Smith
Nick Ritchie–Sean Kuraly–Charlie Coyle
Jake DeBrusk–Curtis Lazar–Chris Wagner
Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy
Mike Reilly–Brandon Carlo
Jeremy Lauzon–Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
Jeremy Swayman
There are few surprises here.
The top six is what we expected it to be, as are the defense and goaltending situations.
With Coyle back, it makes sense that the Bruins returned to the third line that had been working so well for them up until he got hurt.
On the fourth unit, Lazar was really the only lock. But Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy complimented DeBrusk the other day and seems to like what he has been seeing, and the Bruins, frankly, are a better team when DeBrusk is on his game.
Trent Frederic and Karson Kuhlman skated as the spare forwards. Both could push Wagner for the last spot in, but Wagner has experience on his side.
Jarred Tinordi and Connor Clifton were the spare defensemen.
Puck drop for Bruins-Capitals is set for 7:15 p.m. ET on Saturday.