Bruins’ Game 1 Lineup Coming Into Focus With Thursday’s Practice Combos

The Boston Bruins’ lineup Thursday in practice was as telling as one would imagine.

After getting Wednesday off, the Bruins returned to the ice in Brighton on Thursday, leaving them two practices and a morning skate to get tuned up for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Washington Capitals.

With Ondrej Kase already ruled out for Game 1, the Bruins know the personnel they’ll have available Saturday. And, judging by the line and defensive combinations they used, they know where all the pieces will fall.

Here’s how the Bruins skated in practice.

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall–David Krejci–Craig Smith

Nick Ritchie–Sean Kuraly–Charlie Coyle

Jake DeBrusk–Curtis Lazar–Chris Wagner

Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy

Mike Reilly–Brandon Carlo

Jeremy Lauzon–Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

Jeremy Swayman