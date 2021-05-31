NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins and New York Islanders return to the ice Monday night at TD Garden for Game 2 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

And if Game 1, which Boston won 5-2, is any indication, the atmosphere will be absolutely electric as the Bruins look to take a 2-0 series lead in front of their home crowd.

The Bruins unleashed a hype video shortly before puck drop Monday. Check it out below.

David Pastrnak stole the show Saturday night with a hat trick in Boston’s series-opening victory. Charlie McAvoy and Taylor Hall also added goals for the Bruins.

We’ll see what the Black and Gold have planned for an encore before the series shifts to New York for Games 3 and 4, but you can guarantee TD Garden, which is back to operating at near-full capacity, will be rocking for Game 2.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images