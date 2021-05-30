Bruins-Islanders Game 1 Takeaways: Thoughts, Observations On Boston’s Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins took a 1-0 lead in their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series with a 5-2 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday night.

Here are some takeaways, thoughts and analysis from Game 1:

— This could be a moot point in mere hours if he ends up being fine, but the Craig Smith injury is one worth monitoring. He exited in the second period, was ruled out the rest of the game in the third and Bruce Cassidy didn’t really have an update on the lower-body injury after the game.

Given how the Bruins have practiced, the likeliest scenario for the Bruins would be to have Trent Frederic or Karson Kuhlman draw into the lineup for Smith if he misses any time.

In our eyes, Kuhlman probably makes the most sense. If it were the Capitals, we’d roll with Frederic, but with the way the Islanders forecheck, the Bruins need someone with speed that can handle the puck, and Kuhlman sooner fits that mold.

Going with him also would keep tweaks to the lineup at a minimum. Jake DeBrusk likely would move up to the second line, and Kuhlman would just go to the third line right wing. If they really wanted to keep the disruptions to a minimum, Kuhlman could just take Smith’s second-line right wing spot, as he did that job in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

If the Bruins went with Frederic, the likeliest move would be putting him on the fourth line left wing, then moving DeBrusk up the the second line right wing and Sean Kuraly to the third line right wing. Have we said wing enough yet?