Bruins Launch Diversity And Inclusion Scouting Mentorship Program

The Boston Bruins are set to open hockey’s doors wider than ever.

The Bruins on Monday launched their Diversity and Inclusion Scouting Mentorship Program. The initiative aims to mentor and elevate individuals from underrepresented backgrounds in order to strengthen their pursuit of careers in scouting or other areas of the hockey industry. Participants will partner with a mentor from the Bruins’ hockey operations department for nine months between September 2021 and May 2022, during which time they’ll gain hands-on experience, build their respective networks and open their career paths. They also will diversify the pool, from which candidates for future scouting and hockey operations positions might be drawn.

“The Boston Bruins are very proud to announce the Diversity and Inclusion Scouting Mentorship Program,” Bruins president Cam Neeley said in a press release. “”Our Hockey Operations group, Evan Gold and Jeremy Rogalski in particular, have done a tremendous job putting together a comprehensive program that we feel will provide tangible value and access to individuals who otherwise might not have the opportunity. We are very excited to begin this process and meet some of the individuals who could be part of the next wave of the hockey scouting community.”

“The mentorship program is a creative initiative from our Hockey Operations department that the Bruins Organization fully supports,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said in the press release. “The program is an outreach that aligns with the ideals that we as an organization aspire to, to help create future leaders in the sport of hockey from more diverse backgrounds. The Hockey Operations staff in totality will be actively participating as mentors and we are all excited to meet, teach and learn from each participant.”

Applicants can apply to the Bruins Diversity and Inclusion Scouting Mentorship Program using this link.

