NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are heading to the Stanley Cup playoffs for the fifth straight year after beating the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Monday night.

Boston has struggled against New Jersey this season, but didn’t look the least bit rusty with a full 60-minute effort that featured big hits, a slew of shots on net, a fight and, of course, three goals en route to the win.

“We knew we could punch our playoff ticket and go in through the front door (with a win),” head coach Bruce Cassidy said after the game. “I think it sent a really good message to New Jersey that we were here to take care of business.”

It certainly did, and the Devils just couldn’t keep up with the Bruins.

But what was the message to the team after the playoff-clinching win?

“What I told the guys was, ‘first of all congratulations,’ because our expectations, obviously, are higher than to just make the playoffs.” Cassidy said. “It’s still an accomplishment in this league, it’s not automatic. Ask Philadelphia who had a real good year last year, they won’t be in this year. Dallas is fighting for their life, they went into the Final last year. I’m sure they thought they would be in a better position than they are.

“So it’s not always automatic. First and foremost it was, ‘hey, good job.’ Now let’s keep building for bigger and better things.”