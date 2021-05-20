NESN Logo Sign In

It was Craig Smith who played hero for the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night.

The Bruins forward took advantage of the Capitals getting a tad lazy in their own end and buried the game-winner in Boston’s thrilling double-overtime win over Washington to go up 2-1 in its first-round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The second line of Smith, David Krejci and Taylor Hall has been something out of a story book since Hall was acquired by the Bruins in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres at this year’s deadline. They look like they’ve played together for years, Krejci finally has some stability on his wings and they’re thriving through three games en route to another Stanley Cup.

With the way Smith has played, and of course winning Game 3 for the B’s, it’s no surprise he drew high praise from his coach and teammates after the victory.

“I think he tilts the ice with his wall play in his end and his speed through the neutral zone,” Taylor Hall said over Zoom. “The ability to create turnovers in the offensive zone right away was something that caught my eye when we started playing together. That’s one of my favorite things to do is create offense off the turnovers. … Obviously that goal tonight is a classic example of him putting pressure on a guy with his speed and his physicality, and then making a play for the goal afterwards. (He’s) probably one of the most well-liked guys I’ve played with as a teammate. I’m just really happy for him tonight.”

Bruce Cassidy had plenty to say about Smith, as well.

“He’s a high-energy guy. He’s always gonna work and try to play the right way,” he said on Zoom. “… Good for him to get in on a puck. We have a plan in place to try to play behind their D. … You don’t expect to get those, but if you keep playing behind their D and force them to break pucks out, you will get some breaks like that. And he stayed on it, and good for him to have the recognition to stuff it.”