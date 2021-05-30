Bruins Notes: David Pastrnak Joins Elite Company With Game 1 Hat Trick

— Pastrnak wasn’t the only first liner who showed out for the Bruins. He got plenty of support from Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. That line continues to be as close to unstoppable as you can get.

Marchand Bergeron Pastrnak have played together 69 minutes in the playoffs thus far, 112-57 attempts, 63-27 shots, 60-23 scoring chances — Bruins Stats (@bruins_stats) May 30, 2021

— Much has been made about the Islanders’ formidable forecheck and for good reason. But we also saw Saturday night that the Bruins should have their way with the Isles if they’re able to break the forecheck. When Boston got the puck in New York’s zone, it went to work. The Bruins were downright dominant 5-on-5, out-attempting New York 58-30 with 12 high-danger chances to just two for the Islanders, per Natural Stat Trick.

— The Islanders aren’t too concerned — yet.

“They are a volume-shooting team, they shoot from a lot of bad angles and try to create havoc, and traffic in front,” Isles defenseman Andy Greene explained after the game, per the team’s website. “It’s something we can do a bit better, but we’re not too concerned about it.”

Here’s the thing, though: If New York goalie Ilya Sorokin doesn’t clean up his rebounds, which were a massive problem in Game 1, it’s going to be hard to contain the Bruins, especially if they’re putting that many shots on net.

— It had to have felt good for Taylor Hall to get the late empty-net goal. Once again, the second-line winger was a menace for the B’s. Hall put five of his eight shots on net, including the goal, and now has three goals and an assist in six playoff games for Boston.

— The win was Bruce Cassidy’s 32nd playoff victory behind the Boston bench, tying Art Ross for second all-time in B’s history. Next up on the list: Claude Julien, who won 57 games for Boston.