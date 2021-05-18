NESN Logo Sign In

Patrice Bergeron wears that C proudly, and proved that Monday night.

The Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals on Monday night to tie the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs 1-1 with a thrilling 4-3 overtime win. The series now shifts back to Boston.

Brad Marchand — who took two penalties during the game after losing his cool — scored the game-winner just 39 seconds into the overtime period, but had it not been for Bergeron, the forward may have been in the penalty box more.

“Bergy, in situations like that, will grab me and reel me back in like he did,” Marchand said over Zoom during his postgame availability. “That’s just part of it. We’re on the biggest stage right now and gotta stay out of the box in these games. I gotta do a little bit better job there than I did tonight.”

For Bergeron, he knows his linemate is a competitor who’s going to help the Bruins win.

“He competes at all times,” Bergeron said. “His will and want to be the difference is there at all times.”

Bergeron is captain for a reason, and shows that while scoring goals of his own and being a true leader on the ice.