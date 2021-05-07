Bruins Notes: Jake DeBrusk’s Time Came In Shutout Win Against Rangers

NESN Logo Sign In

Jake DeBrusk said Thursday morning that it was tough to have fun amid his struggles this season, but knew his time eventually would come.

He probably didn’t think that time would be just a few short hours later.

DeBrusk scored a goal in the Boston Bruins’ 4-0 shutout win against the New York Rangers on Thursday night at TD Garden. It was just the fifth goal of the season for the winger, but it couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We’re trying to get him to just help us win,” head coach Bruce Cassidy said during his postgame Zoom availability. “The goal tonight, good read by him to get in behind their D on a turned over puck, we were in D-zone coverage. … Good move by Jake. … At the end of the day if he can pitch in with some goals and help us win in other areas of the game then I’ll have more fun coaching, and hopefully he’ll have more fun playing.”

DeBrusk mentioned he had people to talk to to express his frustration, and Patrice Bergeron noted the importance of being there for your teammates.

“You need to be there for one another,” he said. “It’s not just about scoring goals, it’s about doing the little things right. … Good for him to get that goal. …”

Now it’s just a matter of DeBrusk carrying that momentum into the final three games and into the playoffs.