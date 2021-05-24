Bruins Notes: Tuukka Rask Caps Dominant Series With Gem In Clincher

NESN Logo Sign In

Tuukka Rask picked the perfect time to play a quintessential Tuukka Rask game.

The Boston Bruins goalie stopped 40 of 41 shots Sunday night as Boston closed out its Stanley Cup playoff first-round series over the Washington Capitals in five games.

Despite the high shot total, Rask never seemed under siege. That’s because he seemingly was in perfect position for every Capitals shot attempt and was exemplary with his rebound control. Rask’s best work came in the second period when the Capitals really upped the pressure. Washington peppered the Boston netminder with 20 shots, and he stopped them all, while the Black and Gold scored a pair of back-breaking goals on just four second-period shots.

“He just seemed very composed in there and very sure of himself and it makes it easier for everybody when you see a goalie completely under control and it looks like they’re not going to get a pea by him,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said after the game.

Rask was fantastic for the entire series. He got better as the games went on, and even the goals he did allow, it wasn’t by large fault of the goalie. Rask posted a .941 save percentage over the course of the five-game series, and seven of the 10 goals he allowed were deflected or tipped in front of him. That doesn’t include Tom Wilson’s Game 1 goal which came after Charlie McAvoy broke his stick.

Here are some other notes from the Bruins’ clincher Sunday night.

— Your best players have to play their best in the biggest game. When he’s healthy, Patrice Bergeron typically does just that, and Sunday was no different. The Bruins center was an absolute menace, scoring a pair of goals, displaying his wide range of ability on both tallies.