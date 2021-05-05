Bruins Notes: What Went Wrong In Third Period Of Boston’s OT Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

Things were going well for the Boston Bruins simply until they weren’t.

The Bruins and Devils exchanged goals in the third period before New Jersey eventually won in overtime Tuesday night at TD Garden and ended Boston’s four-game win streak.

After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy revealed what exactly unfolded for the B’s in the final 20 minutes.

“If you look at the chances we gave up I don’t think it was our best night from our back end in terms of defending the middle of the ice, being good on 1-on-1,” Cassidy said during his postgame media availability. “We kind of stumbled around on one chance. It wasn’t their best. We stayed in the game. In terms of offensively and generating tonight, we had enough leads to put it away. But I don’t think we were as good as we needed to be certainly in front of the net on the second goal. … We need to close out better. Plain and simple stuff we typically do better we didn’t tonight.”

Sean Kuraly had a simple explanation.

“We were playing more to their strengths than we were ours,” he said.

The Bruins already punched their ticket to the playoffs, but Kuraly knows the Bruins won’t use that as an excuse for the loss Tuesday.