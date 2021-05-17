Bruins Odds: Good Time To Buy (If You Believe) As B’s Now Series Underdog

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s amazing what a Game 1 loss in the Stanley Cup Playoffs can do to a team’s perception — especially in Boston with the beloved Bruins.

The B’s lost an overtime nail biter in Washington against the Capitals, a series opener that realistically could’ve gone either way. It was nearly an impossible deflection for goalie Tuukka Rask to stop, yet the pitchfork crowd that wants to chase him off the Tobin Bridge still is assembling.

The overreactions don’t stop there either.

Washington flipped from a +130 or +140 series underdog to as high as a -138 favorite. Remember, Boston was as high as -160 to win the series before it began. So you would’ve had to lay $160 to win $100. That same $100 now makes you $118 at FanDuel if the B’s power through and advance.

I absolutely love getting plus-money on a B’s team that was one missed net away from grabbing a 1-0 series lead and erasing the Caps’ home-ice advantage. I know, I know — ifs and buts are candy and nuts and results are all that matter.

But all of a sudden, you have an opportunity to place a very cost-effective bet on the Bruins to win the best-of-seven. If you still believe like I do, now’s the time to fire.

Bruins’ betting odds to win series

FanDuel +118 ($100 wins $118)

BetMGM +115

PointsBet +115

Circa Sports +110

DraftKings +105

Westgate SuperBook +100

William Hill -105 ($105 wins $100)