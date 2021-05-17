Bruins Odds: Good Time To Buy (If You Believe) As B’s Now Series Underdog

It’s amazing what a Game 1 loss in the Stanley Cup Playoffs can do to a team’s perception — especially in Boston with the beloved Bruins.
The B’s lost an overtime nail biter in Washington against the Capitals, a series opener that realistically could’ve gone either way. It was nearly an impossible deflection for goalie Tuukka Rask to stop, yet the pitchfork crowd that wants to chase him off the Tobin Bridge still is assembling.
The overreactions don’t stop there either.
Washington flipped from a +130 or +140 series underdog to as high as a -138 favorite. Remember, Boston was as high as -160 to win the series before it began. So you would’ve had to lay $160 to win $100. That same $100 now makes you $118 at FanDuel if the B’s power through and advance.
I absolutely love getting plus-money on a B’s team that was one missed net away from grabbing a 1-0 series lead and erasing the Caps’ home-ice advantage. I know, I know — ifs and buts are candy and nuts and results are all that matter.
But all of a sudden, you have an opportunity to place a very cost-effective bet on the Bruins to win the best-of-seven. If you still believe like I do, now’s the time to fire.
Bruins’ betting odds to win series
FanDuel +118 ($100 wins $118)
BetMGM +115
PointsBet +115
Circa Sports +110
DraftKings +105
Westgate SuperBook +100
William Hill -105 ($105 wins $100)
Always be shopping for the best price.
The B’s opened as a -120 favorite for Game 2, but that price has been bet up to -130 and -135 in the market. Monetary support is still showing for a strong-willed hockey team that should have every chance to even this series up 1-1. Sportsbooks opened Monday night’s total at 5.5u-140. You have to risk $140 to win $100 on the “Under,” which as you know, is pretty heavy juice.
As you can guess, I’m a believer in Boston both in Game 2 and in the series market. Think about where this series price could go if the Bruins bounce back. They would swing back to at least a -125 favorite with momentum at their backs heading into Game 3 at TD Garden.
I have no issue putting my faith or my wallet on the B’s top-six forwards solving Caps goalie Craig Anderson and Rask stonewalling enough shots to slam the door.
Count me in.
Bruins -130
Bruins win series +118
RECORD: (37-28, +7.2)