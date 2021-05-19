Bruins Odds: Tough Not To Fire Another First Period ‘Over’ In B’s-Capitals

NESN Logo Sign In

The first period scoring chances keep coming between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals.

So far this first round Stanley Cup Playoff series, the B’s and Caps have combined for five first period goals. The two teams were tied 1-1 after one in Game 1 and Boston led 2-1 after 20 minutes in Game 2.

It’s been clear through my lenses that the first periods have offered the most wide-open ice and the best possible scoring chances. And nowadays, we can utilize data that supplements what the eyes have seen. One advanced metric in the hockey analytics world is called xGF, which stands for expected goals for.

Game 2 xGF

1P: Bruins 1.46 + Capitals 0.97 = 2.43

3P: Bruins 1.62 + Capitals 0.21 = 1.83

2P: Bruins 0.68 + Capitals 0.40 = 1.08

As you can see, the numbers state that Monday’s first period was the most opportune for goals. And I don’t think the computers are giving Tuukka Rask enough credit for stonewalling two surefire goals in the first eight minutes. I would argue it could’ve easily been 2-2 after the first episode.

Many American sportsbooks offer first period wagering markets. You can bet either team to have the lead, the teams to draw or “Over” or “Under” 1.5 total goals. What a country.

You can still find plenty of “Over” 1.5 goals at plus-money, too.