The Boston Bruins are one win away from advancing.

After falling in Game 1 of their first round Stanley Cup Playoffs series with the Washington Capitals, the Bruins stormed back in a major way with three straight wins to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Brad Marchand opened the scoring for the B’s in the second period of Friday night’s Game 4, and the floodgates opened in the final period as David Pastrnak, Charlie Coyle and Matt Grzelcyk all lit the lamp as the B’s took Game 4 at TD Garden, 4-1.

Patrice Bergeron was highlighted as a player to look out for Friday as he entered the game on a hot streak throughout the postseason. Bergeron was unable to record a point, but did find other ways to make an impact with two hits and a 69% faceoff win percentage.

For more on his night and the win, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images