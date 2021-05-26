Bruins Practice Lineup In First Skate Ahead Of Second-Round Series

The Boston Bruins officially put the Washington Capitals behind them and are turning their focus to the second round.
After completing their series win over Washington on Sunday, the Bruins had a couple of days off to recuperate. They were back on the ice Wednesday for the first time since the Game 5 victory, and the time away didn’t prompt B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy to make any changes.
Clearly in “if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it” mode, here were the Bruins’ lines and defensive pairings Wednesday at Warrior Ice Arena, per The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa.
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall–David Krejci–Craig Smith
Nick Ritchie–Charlie Coyle–Jake DeBrusk
Sean Kuraly–Curtis Lazar–Chris Wagner
(Extras: Trent Frederic–Karson Kuhlman)
Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy
Mike Reilly–Brandon Carlo
Jarred Tinordi–Connor Clifton
(Extras: Jeremy Lauzon–Urho Vaakanainen)
A few notes:
— Jaroslav Halak and Jeremy Swayman were the goalies, with Tuukka Rask taking some shots from Frederic before practice.
— Lauzon, who got hurt in Game 1 against the Caps, returned to practice. Clifton has not played himself out of the lineup and Tinordi was solid enough in place of the injured Kevan Miller, so Lauzon might have to earn his way back into the lineup.
The Bruins await the winner of the New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins series, which the Isles lead 3-2 heading into Game 6 on Wednesday.