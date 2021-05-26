Bruins Practice Lineup In First Skate Ahead Of Second-Round Series

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins officially put the Washington Capitals behind them and are turning their focus to the second round.

After completing their series win over Washington on Sunday, the Bruins had a couple of days off to recuperate. They were back on the ice Wednesday for the first time since the Game 5 victory, and the time away didn’t prompt B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy to make any changes.

Clearly in “if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it” mode, here were the Bruins’ lines and defensive pairings Wednesday at Warrior Ice Arena, per The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa.

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall–David Krejci–Craig Smith

Nick Ritchie–Charlie Coyle–Jake DeBrusk

Sean Kuraly–Curtis Lazar–Chris Wagner

(Extras: Trent Frederic–Karson Kuhlman)

Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy

Mike Reilly–Brandon Carlo

Jarred Tinordi–Connor Clifton

(Extras: Jeremy Lauzon–Urho Vaakanainen)

A few notes:

— Jaroslav Halak and Jeremy Swayman were the goalies, with Tuukka Rask taking some shots from Frederic before practice.