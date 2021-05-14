Bruins Raffles Offer Chance To Win Jackpot, Tickets To Playoff Games

The Boston Bruins are ramping up the stakes for their fans in time for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Bruins Foundation in the coming days will hold a 50/50 raffle to benefit the Bourque Family Foundation and a raffle for tickets to Game 4 of the Bruins’ first-round playoff series against the Washington Capitals.
Fans don’t have to have to be inside TD Garden to enter, as they can purchase raffle tickets online.
The 50/50 raffle to benefit the Bourque Family Foundation already is open and it will run until the start of the third period of Game 3 of the Bruins-Capitals series Wednesday night. Enter the 50/50 raffle to benefit the Bourque Family Foundation online at www.BostonBruins.com/5050. The winner will receive half the jackpot.
The Bruins Foundation’s raffle for two tickets to Game 4 will open Saturday, May 15 and run until 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 20.
Coverage of Game 4 is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET on Friday, May 21 on NESN, with puck drop following at 6:30 p.m. on NESN. Purchase tickets for the chance to win two tickets to Game 4 at www.BruinsRaffle.com. Proceeds will benefit the Bruins Foundation.
Don’t forget that NESN has you covered with complete Bruins coverage on-air and online throughout the playoffs.