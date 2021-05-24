Bruins React To Shaking Hands With Zdeno Chara After Beating Capitals

NESN Logo Sign In

Regardless of result, everyone knew there would be one very weird sight at the end of the Boston Bruins-Washington Capitals playoff series: Zdeno Chara shaking hands with his former teammates.

And, yep, it was bizarre.

The Bruins finished the series off Sunday night with a 3-1 win in Game 5, and now they’ll move on to the second round to face either the New York Islanders or Pittsburgh Penguins.

Right after the final horn sounded, the two sides hit the ice to shake hands. For the Bruins, it didn’t offer much time to chat with the former captain.

“It was a quick hello, basically,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said over Zoom. “That’s not the time (for an involved conversation). I’m sure I’ll have an opportunity to talk to Z about the series (later on).”

Added Tuukka Rask: “It’s normal. It didn’t feel anything special. It’s just saying good job, and that’s it. It’s after a game, so there’s not too many words exchanged there. So, it was normal.”

David Pastrnak admitted that moment was a little emotional for him.