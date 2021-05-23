NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins can advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday night.

Up 3-1 in their first-round, best-of-seven series against the Capitals, Boston can put Washington away Sunday in Game 5 at Capital One Arena.

In advance of the game, the Bruins released a hype video that is a must-watch for Boston fans, featuring highlights, behind-the-scenes video and quotes from players.

The Bruins are going with the “win and advance” mindset, and the Capitals, who are in “win or go home” mode, also are employing a simple and straightforward mantra heading into Sunday’s tilt.

Puck drop for Bruins-Capitals Game 5 is set for 7 p.m. ET on NESN, with pregame coverage beginning at 6.

