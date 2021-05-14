NESN Logo Sign In

If the Bruins play as well as they dress, they’ll be cooking with gas.

Boston is set to begin a series with the Washington Capitals, with Game 1 tabbed for Friday night. The B’s practiced in Brighton on Friday morning before making the short flight to the nation’s capital in the evening.

Two Bruins wingers typically known for having good fashion sense, David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall, sported some attention-grabbing getups for the flight, which the team shared on Twitter.

More subdued looks from Brad Marchand and Curtis Lazar, but we respect it nonetheless.

Puck drop for Bruins-Capitals Game 1 is set for 7:15 p.m. ET.

