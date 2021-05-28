Bruins Vs. Islanders Playoff Preview: Analysis, Predictions, X-Factors

Mike: Again, going back to the trade deadline, the acquisition of Reilly could and should play dividends in this series. He’s good with the puck on his stick, and the Bruins will need that against a ferocious Islanders forecheck. Coincidentally, this matchup for me comes down to what I think Boston’s D-men can do against the New York forwards. Reilly helps in that fight, as does Grzelcyk and McAvoy. If Lauzon can avoid committing costly turnovers when pressured, the Bruins will feel pretty good about their D corps in this series.

There’s also this: McAvoy is far and away the best blueliner on either team.

Advantage: Bruins

GOALIES

Bruins Goaltenders

Tuukka Rask

Jeremy Swayman

Islanders Goaltenders

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Logan: I’m trying to throw recency bias out the window here. If I don’t, then it’s far and away the Bruins, because Rask has been nails and Swayman showed promise in the regular season, while Varlamov came crashing down in the playoffs, though Sorokin has been a reliable No. 1.

But Sorokin, like Swayman, is one of the NHL’s most exciting young goaltenders. Varlamov is coming off a Vezina-caliber regular season, while Rask had a solid campaign when he was healthy. If going off the regular season, the Islanders would have my vote.

As a result, I’m going to meld the two takes together and say this actually is a push. Soft? Perhaps.

Advantage: Push

Lauren: I know regular-season stats don’t matter when it comes to the playoffs, but as Logan noted above, Sorokin and Varlamov were strong this season. Had Rask not missed time with an injury, I’d give the edge to the Bruins, despite him keeping the B’s in games against Washington. But it’s incredibly close.

Advantage: Islanders (by a centimeter.)

Mike: Logan’s trying not to fall victim to recency bias, but I’m not going to overthink it. Rask is the best goalie on either team, regardless of what happened in the first round or the regular season. But I also think it’s fair to look at the first-round performance, and Rask was simply outstanding, while I do think the Islanders netminders benefit from the system more than Rask. He got better as the series went on, and the majority of Washington’s goals came on deflections or weird bounces. The Caps are a better offensive team than the Islanders, and they scored four goals in the final 206 minutes of the first round, with Rask turning aside 96 percent of the shots he faced. Definitely feels like he’s on 2019-esque (pre-Cup Final) heater.

Advantage: Bruins

X-FACTOR

Logan: Kyle Palmieri— He massacred the Bruins while with the Devils, then went scoreless in three games in Boston after his trade to the Islanders. I mentioned earlier how pivotal the Islanders’ bottom six could be, and if Palmieri returns to torturing the Bruins, it could be, and I don’t think this is hyperbolic, series-altering.

Lauren: Boston’s second line — Taylor Hall, David Krejci and Craig Smith were solid in Round 1 against the Washington Capitals with three goals in five games. But as good as they were, there still is another level to their skill — even Hall said as much about himself.

Mike: Special teams — It’s always a factor, but just look at the first round: The Bruins scored five power-play goals, while the Islanders scored 18 of their 21 goals 5-on-5. Boston has the better power play with a slight edge on the penalty kill, too. There’s nothing overly scientific about it. These teams seem evenly matched 5-on-5, so if the Bruins can continue to cash in on the power play, it might be just enough to make the difference.

PREDICTION

Logan: Bruins in six — I envision this series being six very close games, but the clutch scoring and late-game goaltending has been there for the Bruins, so I’ll go with them.

Lauren: Bruins in seven — It’s going to be a tough series, tougher than the one against the Capitals. The Bruins are a different team since the trade deadline and the team they do have should be enough to take care of the Islanders.

Mike: Bruins in seven — The more talented Penguins team probably would have been a better matchup for the Bruins to exploit. Despite The Athletic’s fancy number-crunching system saying the most likely scenario is Bruins in five, this feels like it’s going to be a slog. The similarities in players and style of play should lead to a really close series, but Boston’s top-end talent gives the Black and Gold a slight edge.

