Bruins Wrap: Boston Clinches Playoff Berth With Win Against Devils

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are heading to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Bruins clinched a playoff berth with a 3-0 win over the New Jersey Devils — a team they’ve struggled against this season — on Monday night at Prudential Center.

Nick Ritchie, Patrice Bergeron and Matt Grzelcyk scored for the Bruins, while Tuukka Rask made 20 saves en route to the shutout.

With the win, the B’s moved to 31-14-6, while the Devils fell to 17-28-7.

Here’s how it all went down:

NO SCORE AFTER 20

The Bruins came out of the gate, but the game remained scoreless after one period of play despite it being an incredibly one-sided 20 minutes.

Kevan Miller laid a huge hit on A.J. Greer, Tuukka Rask made some timely stops and the B’s all around just put more pressure on the Devils.