The Bruins did more than just beat the Islanders on Monday night.

Boston locked up the No. 3 seed in the East Division in its 3-2 overtime win over New York at TD Garden on an incredible game-winning goal for Taylor Hall.

Hall (twice) and Brad Marchand scored for the Bruins, while Oliver Wahlstrom and Mathew Barzal had the Islanders’ tallies.

With the win, the Bruins moved to 33-15-7, while the Islanders fell to 32-17-7.

Here’s how it all went down:

FAST-PACED, FEISTY FIRST

The Bruins put a ton of pressure on the Islanders in the opening minutes of the first period, but Semyon Varlamov was a brick wall between the pipes. He even stopped a Hall shot after some fancy puck work that looked destined to make this 1-0 game.

Boston played with tremendous tempo and prevented New York from getting any significant time in the Bruins’ end.