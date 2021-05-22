NESN Logo Sign In

The Washington Capitals have their backs against the wall.

The Bruins took Game 4 of the teams’ first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series by a score of 4-1 on Friday night at TD Garden. Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Charlie Coyle and Matt Grzelcyk scored for the Bruins, while Alex Ovechkin had the lone tally for the Capitals.

Tuukka Rask collected 16 saves, while Ilya Samsonov stopped 33.

The Bruins took a commanding 3-1 series lead with the win.

Here’s how it all went down:

STRONG FIRST

The opening 20 minutes featured some of the strongest skating the Bruins have done all series which resulted in generating a ton of chances and a slew of big hits.

Despite needing to kill two penalties in the first six minutes of the period, the Bruins did not allow the Capitals to light the lamp in the early goings.