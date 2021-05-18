NESN Logo Sign In

We have ourselves a series, folks.

The Bruins beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 in overtime Monday night in Game 2 at Capital One Arena to tie the first round 1-1 despite the B’s taking a slew of penalties and making turnover after turnover.

Brad Marchand played hero just 39 seconds into overtime to send the series back to Boston tied.

Jake DeBrusk, Patrice Bergeron, Taylor Hall and Marchand scored for the Bruins, while T.J. Oshie and Garnet Hathaway had the Capitals’ tallies.

The Bruins tied the series with the win.

Here’s how it all went down:

TIED AFTER 20

The Bruins started the period with some serious fire under them, and Tuukka Rask made sure to keep it lit.