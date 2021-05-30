Bruins Wrap: David Pastrnak Tallies Hat Trick In Game 1 Win Vs. Islanders

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston fans have been waiting a long time to pack TD Garden, and David Pastrnak made the visit to Causeway Street worth their while.

Behind a Pastrnak hat trick, the Bruins earned a 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders in Game 1 of the second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series.

Pastrnak had a goal in each period, including the third-period dagger for the Bruins. Given the way he arrived at TD Garden on Saturday, such a showing should not have been surprising.

Charlie McAvoy scored what proved to be the winner for the Bruins. Taylor Hall scored the empty-netter. Anthony Beauvillier and Adam Pelech had New York’s goals.

Tuukka Rask made 20 saves for Boston. Ilya Sorokin turned away 35 shots from the Islanders.

The Bruins lead the series 1-0.

Here’s how it all went down.