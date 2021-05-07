Bruins Wrap: Four-Goal Performance Lifts Boston To Shutout Vs. Rangers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins have won five of their last six games.

The Bruins defeated the New York Rangers 4-0 at TD Garden on Thursday night in the first of their two-game set.

Patrice Bergeron, Charlie McAvoy, Jake DeBrusk and Brandon Carlo scored for Boston.

Jeremy Swayman, as he has all year, stood tall between the pipes with 15 saves for the shutout.

With the win, the Bruins moved to 32-14-7, while the Rangers fell to 26-23-6.

Here’s how it all went down:

BRUINS UP BY TWO

The Bruins struck first when Brad Marchand dangled the puck behind the Rangers net before feeding it over to Bergeron who finished off the sequence with a one-timer.