Bruins Wrap: Capitals Claim Victory With Last-Second Game-Winner

Tuesday night was just practice for the No. 3 Boston Bruins and No. 2 Washington Capitals’ first-round matchup in the Stanley Cup Playoffs later this week.

So Bruce Cassidy rested his usual contributors, and a bunch of guys from Providence skated against Alexander Ovechkin and the mighty Capitals.

Unfortunately, as overtime looked like a lock, Michael Raffl netted the game-winner to give Washington the 2-1 victory at Capital One Arena. The Caps improved to 36-15-5 as a result.

Boston fell to 33-15-7 in its last game of the regular season, with Curtis Lazar recording the team’s lone goal.

Here’s how it all went down:

THESE KIDS AREN’T BAD

The Bruins youngsters came out with plenty of energy in this one.

Boston and Washington overlapped penalties midway through the frame. First, Connor Clifton was sent to the box for slashing. But just over a minute later, Washington’s Anthony Mantha tripped Steve Kampfer to make it a 4-on-4 situation.