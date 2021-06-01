NESN Logo Sign In

We have ourselves a tied series.

The New York Islanders earned a hard-fought 4-3 overtime win over the Boston Bruins in Game 2 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

Charlie Coyle, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand scored for the Bruins, while Josh Bailey, Kyle Palmieri, JG Pageau and Casey Cizikas had the Islanders’ tallies.

Tuukka Rask stopped 35 pucks on the night, while Semyon Varlamov, who the Isles decided to go with in Game 2, denied 39.

The Islanders made this a 1-1 series as it shifts back to New York.

It was an exciting game from start to finish. Here’s how it all went down:

BRUINS STRIKE FIRST

The Bruins’ first shot of the game certainly was beneficial, as Coyle put the home team up 1-0 just 2:38 after the puck dropped.