Bruins Wrap: Wild Third Period Ends With 5-4 Rangers Win At TD Garden

NESN Logo Sign In

Things between the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers felt mellow for about 40 minutes on Saturday.

Then everything changed in a big way.

After seven combined goals in the third period, it was the Rangers who escaped TD Garden with a 5-4 victory in their season finale.

Nick Ritchie (who won the NESN 7th Player Award on Saturday), David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand had the goals for the Bruins. K’Andre Miller, Mika Zibanejad, Alexis Lafrenière, Vitali Kravtsov scored for the Rangers.

Tuukka Rask turned away 18 shots for Boston, while New York netminder Keith Kinkaid made 28 saves before getting hurt in the third. Igor Shesterkin then took over and made seven stops the rest of the way

With the loss, the Bruins fell to 32-15-7. The Rangers climb to 27-23-6 with the win.

Here’s how it all went down.