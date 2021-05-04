Bubba Wallace To Honor Wendell Scott With Darlington Throwback Scheme

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s hard to beat the paint scheme that Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. will run this weekend at Darlington Raceway.

The track’s annual throwback weekend, moved to Mother’s Day for this season, is headlined by Sunday’s Goodyear 400. Drivers competing in the Cup Series race will feature cars with various paint schemes celebrating NASCAR history.

With his paint scheme, Wallace and 23XI Racing will honor Wendell Scott, one of the first Black drivers in NASCAR, as well as the first to win a race on the sport’s highest level.

Take a look:

Yeah, that’s pretty cool.