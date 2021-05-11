Bucs GM Discusses Tom Brady Contract, Open To QB Playing Until 50

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots clearly weren’t willing to let Tom Brady play for as long as he wants to.

The Buccaneers? Different story.

Brady looked anything but 43 years old last season in leading Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl championship. He was rewarded in March with a two-year, $50 million contract extension.

Bucs general manager Jason Licht on Monday discussed Brady during a conversation with Rich Eisen. Most notably, he revealed an openness to allowing Brady to play well into his 40s, if he’s up for it.

“I want to keep all those conversations, most of them, private, but no inkling at all,” Licht said when asked whether Brady indicated this will be his last contract. “I told him if he wants to play until he’s 50, and he still feels like he can play, he can still play until he’s 50.”

He'll be 44 this coming season, so did @TomBrady give @Buccaneers GM Jason Licht any indication this latest contract extension would be his last?#NFL #NFLDraft #Bucs pic.twitter.com/FdKQws7BGQ — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 11, 2021

Ultimately, it’s hard to imagine Brady playing passed 45 years old. But, at this point, nothing the seven-time Super Bowl champion does would surprise us.