Bucs Rookie Kyle Trask Sheds Light On First Phone Call With Tom Brady

Perhaps Kyle Trask is the future franchise quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But for the time being, the Florida product will back up the greatest to ever play the position.

The Bucs selected Trask with the final pick of the second round in the 2021 NFL Draft. During an appearance Thursday on NFL Network’s “NFL Total Access,” Trask revealed it was only a matter of days after he heard his name called that he heard from Tom Brady. While the pair of signal-callers likely exchanged pleasantries, Brady was already eager to arrange workouts with the 2020 Heisman Trophy finalist.

“He actually did reach out to me a couple days after the draft and was just checking in on when I’m gonna get into town so we can get together and maybe do some throwing and things like that,” Trask said. “It meant a lot to me. Not only Tom, but a couple other guys have reached out. You can definitely tell they have a great culture and a great group of people in this building and I can’t wait to get started.”

Trask potentially will watch with envy as fellow rookie quarterbacks see plenty of game action in 2021. But spending at least one season learning under TB12 surely will help out Trask for the long haul.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images