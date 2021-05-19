Liverpool’s season has come down to the wire, and every goal it scores against Burnley will count massively.

The teams will meet Wednesday at Turf Moor in their penultimate game of the 2020-21 Premier League season. 16th-place Burnley is safe from relegation, having amassed 39 points. The Reds are in fifth place, and a win will move them level on points with fourth-place Leicester City and one point behind third-place Chelsea.

Liverpool will remain without injured forward Diogo Jota and midfielder Naby Keita. However, veteran midfielder James Milner might be available to play.

Here’s when and how to watch Burnley versus Liverpool in the United States:

When: Wednesday, May 19, at 3:15 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN | UNIVERSO

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/434250-numbers-stats-mohamed-salah-first-200-games-liverpool" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>