Casey Cizikas Pays Patrice Bergeron High Compliment Ahead Of Series

The New York Islanders have one of the best fourth lines in the NHL, and the Patrice Bergeron line probably will see plenty of them over the next week-plus.

Casey Cizikas knows he has his work cut out for him.

The Matt Martin-Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck line has been a really solid defensive line for New York for a few years now, and it’s a unit Barry Trotz trusts with a lot of responsibility. Cizikas pivots the line, and as a result takes all the draws.

That means he’s come up against the Boston Bruins legend at the dot plenty. Cizikas is quick to admit that Bergeron is the best face-off man in the NHL.

“He’s the best face-off guy in the league in my opinion,” Cizikas told reporters Saturday over Zoom. “The way he approaches every draw is different, he’s just strong on his stick, so it kind of creates a different animal in that aspect. Just watch some video and do my best to get in there quick and make it hard, and just tie-up draws and get help. That’s kind of the main thing, so going into the series, he’s going to be tough, but it’s a good battle.”

The Islanders and Bruins are set to meet in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Puck drop from TD Garden for Game 1 is set for 8 p.m. ET.

