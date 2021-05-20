CC Sabathia Destroys Tony La Russa In Expletive-Laden Rant

NESN Logo Sign In

Well, we know where CC Sabathia stands on the Tony La Russa vs. Yermin Mercedes debate.

Mercedes reignited the “unwritten rules in baseball” conversation Monday in the White Sox’s lopsided win over the Twins. With Chicago leading Minnesota by 11 runs in the ninth inning, Mercedes blasted a solo home run on a 3-0 count against Willians Astudillo, a position player.

La Russa publicly scolded Mercedes after the game and also had no qualms when the Twins threw behind the White Sox rookie in the following game. Sabathia sounded off on Chicago’s manager on a recent episode of the “R2C2” podcast.

“That’s just (expletive) stupid,” Sabathia said, as transcribed by the New York Post. “It’s stupid period, I’m sorry. The (expletive) is terrible. He shouldn’t be (expletive) managing that team, and if you’re not going to step up and have your player’s back, what’s the point of being the (expletive) manager of the White Sox? (Expletive) is stupid as (expletive), sorry.”

Fortunately for La Russa, Mercedes and Co., pretty much everything else is going well for the South Siders. Chicago entered Thursday with the best record in the American League.

