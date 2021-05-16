Celebrating Angels’ Kurt Suzuki As Part Of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

NESN Logo Sign In

Throughout the month of May, NESN has celebrated Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month by spotlighting some of the most impactful stories in Major League Baseball.

Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki is a fourth-generation Japanese American who grew up in Maui, Hawaii. A 2014 All-Star and a 2019 World Series champion, Suzuki is one of the most impactful current Asian-American players in the MLB.

During “Red Sox Gameday Live,” our own Lenny DiNardo reflected on what he remembers from playing with Suzuki in Oakland while they were Athletics teammates.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Scuteri/USA TODAY Sports Images