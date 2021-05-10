Celtics Announce Jaylen Brown Out Remainder Of 2020-21 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics fans, we hope you’re sitting for this news.

A tumultuous 2020-21 season just got even more brutal, as the team announced Monday that Jaylen Brown will miss the remainder of the year.

“This past weekend Celtics forward Jaylen Brown was diagnosed with a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist,” the team said in a press release. “Brown is expected to have the torn ligament surgically repaired later this week.”

Brown missed the last three games for Boston while dealing with an ankle sprain after a collision with Jayson Tatum during a May 2 game.

As for when a wrist injury came into play, the specifics haven’t been released. However, on April 27 in a 119-115 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, he appeared to aggravate it, though he said he was “fine” after the game.

According to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, the injury was something Brown had been dealing with long term, and further examination revealed a tear.

It should be noted this is the same exact injury teammate Romeo Langford had surgically repaired in the offseason, if that timetable is any indicator of what Brown could be up against. Langford had surgery in September, though his season debut was delayed due to COVID-19.